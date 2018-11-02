rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-BSP leader's 'gun-brandishing' son gets bail

Ex-BSP leader's 'gun-brandishing' son gets bail

November 02, 2018 16:51 IST

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to former Bahujan Samaj Party MP's son Ashish Pandey who was arrested for brandishing gun at a five-star hotel's guests in New Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh granted relief to Pandey on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount.

The Delhi police had on Thursday filed a charge sheet against him.

 

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media.

The video of the incident, which occurred early on October 14, resulted in public outrage.

It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ashish Pandey, Bahujan Samaj Party MP, New Delhi, Dharmender Singh, BSP
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use