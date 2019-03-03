rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-BJP leader Savitribai Phule joins Congress

Ex-BJP leader Savitribai Phule joins Congress

March 03, 2019 10:35 IST

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Baharaich MP Savitribai Phule. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party's sittining member of Parliament Savitribai Phule joined Congress on Saturday in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary for UP-west Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phule was elected from the Baharaich Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections from the BJP.

 

“I have joined the Congress to save the Constitution of the country. I will strengthen the hands of Congress party who can stop the BJP," she siad.

On December 6, 2018, Phule had resigned from the BJP accusing it of dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation.

In 2014, Phule had won for the first time from this reserved seat.

She started her career in the Bahujan Samaj Party but later joined the BJP.

Source: ANI
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Savitribai Phule, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Congress
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use