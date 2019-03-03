Ex-BJP leader Savitribai Phule joins Congress

March 03, 2019 10:35 IST

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Baharaich MP Savitribai Phule. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party's sittining member of Parliament Savitribai Phule joined Congress on Saturday in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary for UP-west Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phule was elected from the Baharaich Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections from the BJP.

“I have joined the Congress to save the Constitution of the country. I will strengthen the hands of Congress party who can stop the BJP," she siad.

On December 6, 2018, Phule had resigned from the BJP accusing it of dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation.

In 2014, Phule had won for the first time from this reserved seat.

She started her career in the Bahujan Samaj Party but later joined the BJP.