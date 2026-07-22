Ex-BJP leader Annamalai criticises Centre over 'no accountability' for NEET paper leaks

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has strongly criticised the Centre's handling of the NEET issue, citing a lack of accountability for three question paper leaks and questioning the delayed engagement with student protests, which he believes jeopardises the nation's future.

IMAGE: Former BJP leader K Annamalai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the Centre over a lack of accountability regarding three NEET UG question paper leaks.

Annamalai questioned the delay by the BJP-led Union government in initiating dialogue with student protesters.

He emphasised that protest is a fundamental right and meaningful engagement should not be delayed until protests escalate.

Annamalai, who previously supported NEET for uniformity, believes the repeated leaks eroded student confidence and prompted street protests.

He urged the government to engage in dialogue, uphold transparency, and take swift action to restore faith in the education system.

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the NEET issue alleging there had been no accountability despite the question papers getting leaked thrice, and claimed it prompted students to hit the streets. He asked why the saffron party-led Union government took so long to initiate dialogue with protesters.

Annamalai Questions Delayed Engagement

Annamalai, who now heads the 'We the Leaders' movement, said protest is a fundamental right in a democracy and wondered why did the BJP-led Centre take so long to initiate a dialogue with the protesters.

"Why was meaningful engagement delayed until the protest had escalated to a flashpoint. What kept you waiting," the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, who is set to launch his own political party, demanded to know.

Impact of Repeated Leaks on Students

Over the past many years, Annamalai said he had taken a personal stand supporting NEET, arguing it brought uniformity in student selection and gave aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds a "real shot" at pursuing their dream of medical education.

However, in the last five years, the NEET UG question paper has leaked thrice, he said.

"Imagine the amount of pressure that it puts on students, who had to go through the examination process yet another time when the system that was supposed to bring in uniformity was failing."

He alleged: "Yet there was no accountability, and I believe strongly that it was that moment that brought in a shift in the minds of the students to take to the streets to cry their hearts out."

Call for Transparency and Action

He urged the BJP-led central government to engage in meaningful dialogue, uphold transparency, and take swift, appropriate action to address the concerns.

The strength of any nation lies in the confidence its youth place in its institutions. "If our students lose faith in the fairness and credibility of our education system, we are jeopardising the future of our nation," he said in a statement.

At the same time, the students and the people who are leading them also have a responsibility.

It is natural that when a protest stays on for weeks, people with vested interests will take the stage to air views that are either completely irrelevant to the initial demands of the protests or would try to completely hijack it to serve their agenda.

"If you remain silent and let these people with vested interests further their agenda, then you are deviating from your core objectives. Please do not let it happen."