Former West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen are embroiled in a fresh controversy as a social activist files a police complaint alleging serious charges including attempted rape, sexual harassment, extortion, and corruption, prompting a preliminary police inquiry.

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Key Points Former West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen have been named in a police complaint alleging attempted rape, sexual harassment, extortion, and corruption.

A social activist lodged the complaint at Baguiati police station, also implicating several senior government officials.

Police have initiated a preliminary inquiry to verify the allegations and examine the roles of those named.

Indranil Sen is currently in judicial custody in connection with an alleged Durga Puja pass scam, which is under separate investigation.

Bratya Basu stated he would comment on the matter after consulting his lawyers, while a former CMO officer claims he is being framed.

Former West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen have been named in a police complaint alleging attempted rape, sexual harassment, extortion and corruption through abuse of official position, police sources said.

Allegations Against Former Ministers

A social activist lodged the complaint at Baguiati police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, also naming several senior government officials, they said.

Police initiated a preliminary inquiry to verify the allegations and ascertain the circumstances in which the alleged incidents took place. The roles of the government officials named in the complaint are also being examined, sources said.

"We have received a complaint. A general diary has been lodged. We are investigating the complaint," a senior police officer said.

Basu had served as an education minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, while Sen was the minister of state (independent charge) for tourism.

Recently, a section of the state government's contractual employees levelled several allegations of attempted sexual harassment and corruption against both ministers and a few officers.

Political Fallout And Ongoing Investigations

The allegations have triggered a political and administrative stir in the state, particularly as Sen is currently in judicial custody in connection with an alleged scam involving the sale of Durga Puja passes in the name of UNESCO.

The Enforcement Directorate and Kolkata Police are separately investigating the alleged Durga Puja pass scam, which allegedly generated crores of rupees. His wife and daughter have also come under the scanner of investigators in that case.

Ministers' Responses To The Charges

Responding to the allegations, Basu said he would comment on the matter after consulting his lawyers.

A former officer in the Chief Minister's Office during Mamata Banerjee's tenure rejected the allegations against Basu, claiming that he was being framed.

There was no immediate response from Sen to the latest allegations as he is presently in jail custody.