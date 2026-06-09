Gurugram Police Accused Of Misconduct During Drink-Driving Check

A retired army officer has accused Gurugram traffic police of misbehaviour and harassment during a drink-driving check, alleging an improper breathalyser test and subsequent refusal to let his family leave, prompting an official investigation.

Key Points Retired Major Hemendra Singh filed a complaint against Gurugram traffic police for alleged misbehaviour during a weekend drink-driving check.

Police allegedly used a previously used breathalyser, showing a high alcohol reading initially, and refused a re-test with a new straw.

A re-test with a new nozzle showed Major Singh's alcohol level was within legal limits (13 mg/100 ml).

Major Singh reported the incident to 112, after which the traffic police officers reportedly fled the scene.

An impartial investigation into the harassment complaint has been assigned to ACP Traffic East.

A retired army officer has filed a complaint, accusing traffic policemen of misbehaving with him and his family during a weekend drink-driving check in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Alleging that the traffic policemen kept him and his family standing on the road for approximately one and a half hours at midnight, he claimed the situation worsened when, despite proving innocence in a re-test, the police refused to let the family leave.

He sent a written complaint to the Police Commissioner, demanding an impartial investigation into the harassment case, police sources said, adding that the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East.

Major Singh's Ordeal With Gurugram Police

According to the complaint, retired Major Hemendra Singh claimed that he was injured in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir and his team killed three terrorists. He retired in 2007 on the grounds of disability and now holds a senior corporate position.

On the night of June 7, he, along with his wife and two daughters, was returning to their society after dinner on Cyber City Golf Course Road when a police team stopped them.

During the inspection, the police officer allegedly placed the breathalyser -- alcohol-checking device -- he had previously used on another driver directly into the Major's mouth without changing the straw or nozzle.

The initial reading was 91 mg/100 ml, well above the permissible limit. Immediately, the traffic officer became abusive and started issuing a challan, he added.

Breathalyser Test Controversy And Police Response

He alleged that upon demanding a fair re-test with a new straw, the officer on duty became enraged and showed a high hand.

"However, when re-pressurised and re-tested twice with a new nozzle, the truth came out. Both times, the alcohol reading was only 13 mg/100 ml, which was completely within the legally normal and safe limit," Major Singh added in his complaint.

Following this, he called 112 and reported the police officers' actions, Singh said, adding that upon learning of this, the traffic police officers conducting the check fled the scene with their vehicle.

A senior police officer said that the matter has come to attention and the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East.