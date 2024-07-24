Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation, age relaxation in CAPFs

The government has decided to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

IMAGE: Agniveer women personnel march at the Corps of Military Police ground in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

A provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question.

"The number of vacancies as of July 1, 2024, in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) is 84,106 against a total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751," he said.

Rai said the ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and the forces concerned.

"Time taken in the medical examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment. Cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for constable/GD has been lowered to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed)," he said.

The minister said 67,345 people have been recruited between April 2023 and February 2024.

"Further, 64,091 vacancies have been notified and are at different stages of recruitment. It is clear from the above, with insignificant effective vacancies compared to the size of the forces, the question of overtime doesn't arise," he said.

The minister said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the SSC for the early recruitment for the post of constable. Besides, a nodal force each for recruitment in the rank of constable, sub-inspector, and assistant commandant (all general duties) has been nominated on a long-term basis for coordinating recruitment to general duty posts.

To fill vacancies, the minister said, directions have been issued to all CAPFs and AR to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in non-general duty cadres in a "time-bound manner", and timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for filling up of promotional vacancies.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The chiefs of the CISF, BSF and CRPF said last Thursday that 10 per cent of the posts of soldiers will be reserved in their respective forces for ex-Agniveers in line with a decision of the Union home ministry.

"The Union home ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of ex-Agniveers. Accordingly, the CISF is also preparing the process of the recruitment of ex-Agniveers," CISF DG Nina Singh had said.

The chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said 10 per cent of jobs will be reserved for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables.

"In physical tests also, they will be given exemption along with the relaxation on the age. In the first year the age relaxation is for five five years and in the subsequent year, the age relaxation will be three years," she had told DD News.

"Ex-Agniveers will be able to take advantage of this and the CISF will ensure that. This will be beneficial for the CISF too as the force will get trained and disciplined personnel," Singh had said.

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh had said all arrangements have been made in his force to recruit former Agniveers.

"The recruitment rules have been accordingly amended. A reservation of 10 per cent has been made for ex-Agniveers. They will also get relaxation in age. The first batch will get five years of relaxation while it will be three years afterwards," he had said.

Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Daljit Singh Chaudhary said a quota has been fixed for ex-Agniveers in his force.

"We have amended the recruitment rules accordingly. The first batch will be given an age relaxation of five years. And, there will be no physical efficiency test for them," he had said.