'Everything works in Delhi': Owner admits hotel had no fire NOC

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj told Delhi Police he delegated daily operations and structural changes to 'another person'.

IMAGE: Firefighters and police officers work at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Bajaj admitted the hotel premises did not possess a mandatory Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The five-storey building had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows, and a sensor-operated main door, which hindered evacuation.

The fire in Malviya Nagar killed 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan.

Delhi Police are verifying records and examining ownership of multiple properties linked to Bajaj as part of the ongoing probe.

Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources said.

Owner's Claims and Delegated Responsibilities

Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management.

He further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi," sources added.

Lack of Fire Safety Compliance

During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations.

Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation Ahead

The accused is likely to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said.

The blaze tore through the hotel operating in a congested bylane in the area, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building. The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that investigators believe hampered the evacuation efforts.

At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead.