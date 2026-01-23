EU's Emergency Summit On Trump, Greenland

European leaders convened for an emergency summit in Brussels to address transatlantic tensions as US President Donald John Trump threatened tariffs on member States linked to his Greenland acquisition demands.

The high-level meetings featured discussions between key European officials including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, while diplomatic efforts extended globally with Trump meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos and his son-in-law Jared Kushner meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, highlighting escalating geopolitical dynamics.

IMAGE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, who will be the chief guests at the Repubic Day parade, address a press conference discussing Donald Trump's tariff threats. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: European Council President Antonio Costa greets Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the emergency summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Luxembourg PM Luc Frieden presents a pin to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Council President Antonio Costa, and Czech PM Andrej Babis interact at the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen addresses the international media in Nuuk regarding Trump's acquisition demands. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, January 22, 2026, while the US special envoy Steve Witkoff looks on. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

