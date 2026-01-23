HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EU's Emergency Summit On Trump, Greenland

By REDIFF NEWS
January 23, 2026 12:50 IST

European leaders convened for an emergency summit in Brussels to address transatlantic tensions as US President Donald John Trump threatened tariffs on member States linked to his Greenland acquisition demands.

The high-level meetings featured discussions between key European officials including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, while diplomatic efforts extended globally with Trump meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos and his son-in-law Jared Kushner meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, highlighting escalating geopolitical dynamics.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa hold a press conference after attending a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2026.

IMAGE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, who will be the chief guests at the Repubic Day parade, address a press conference discussing Donald Trump's tariff threats. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters
 

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden stands next to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as they greet each other on the day of a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

European Council President Antonio Costa and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen greet each other on the day of a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: European Council President Antonio Costa greets Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the emergency summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden gives a pin to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the day of a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Luxembourg PM Luc Frieden presents a pin to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, European Council President Antonio Costa and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis interact on the day of a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Council President Antonio Costa, and Czech PM Andrej Babis interact at the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen after a press conference for the foreign press at the cultural center Katuaq in Nuuk, Greenland, January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen addresses the international media in Nuuk regarding Trump's acquisition demands. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a picture during their meeting while Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner enters a room, at the sidelines of the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, January 22, 2026, while the US special envoy Steve Witkoff looks on. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
