'Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India': Jaishankar slams Western 'hypocrisy'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar staunchly defended India's strategic energy choices, particularly its procurement of Russian crude oil, by highlighting the inherent contradictions and 'hypocrisy' in Western criticism during a discussion in Finland.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's procurement of Russian crude oil, stating decisions are based on cost and availability.

Jaishankar highlighted that Europe's shift away from Russian energy led to increased competition for traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, pushing India towards Russian oil.

He criticised Western nations for their 'hypocrisy', noting that European weapons have historically been used to attack India, unlike Indian weapons against Europe.

Jaishankar revealed that the US had encouraged India in 2022 to buy Russian oil to stabilise global energy markets and prevent inflation spikes.

India maintains a pragmatic approach to foreign policy, prioritising national interests and energy security amidst global geopolitical shifts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has staunchly defended New Delhi's strategic energy choices, highlighting the inherent contradictions in Western criticism over India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

During a discussion on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, a journalist questioned India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, accusing India of being "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing to buy oil from Russia".

India's Pragmatic Energy Approach

Responding firmly to the critique, Jaishankar articulated India's pragmatic approach to safeguarding its national interests.

"I'll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," Jaishankar stated.

The External Affairs Minister further countered the criticism by drawing attention to Europe's historical and moral inconsistencies regarding global security dynamics.

"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked, subtly reminding the audience of India's peaceful global footprint.

Western Hypocrisy on Arms Sales

When an interlocutor asked to expand on his statement, Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing security concerns regarding western arms supplies to the region.

"Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point," Jaishankar emphasised.

The robust defence of India's sovereign decisions comes as part of a series of clear-eyed diplomatic interventions by the minister during his European engagements. Jaishankar recalled that in 2022, Washington itself recognised the vital role India played in maintaining global economic equilibrium.

US Encouraged Russian Oil Purchases

He noted that the United States had encouraged New Delhi to procure Russian crude to stabilise energy markets and prevent a catastrophic spike in global inflation following Western sanctions on Moscow.

"At that time, the US directly asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the oil market. We buy oil based on cost and availability," Jaishankar maintained during his address.

The External Affairs Minister also questioned the contradictory nature of Western sanction policies, advising against applying a selective moral lens to complex global trade and energy security.

Following Western sanctions on Moscow, European nations aggressively pivoted away from Russian energy assets and scrambled to secure alternative supplies from the Middle East, traditionally India's primary energy partner. This sudden European shift triggered intense market competition, threatening supplies for developing economies.

Explaining how India responsibly navigated these supply-chain disruptions, Jaishankar noted, "At that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was from Russia because Europeans were buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supplier. Circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," he said.