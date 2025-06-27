Etawah tonsure: 'All Hindus have right to recite Bhagavad Katha'

In response to the recent incident in Etawah where a non-Brahmin kathavachak (religious storyteller) was allegedly assaulted and tonsured, the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a prestigious council of Sanskrit scholars and experts on Hindu scriptures, has issued a strong statement defending the rights of all Hindus to recite and narrate the Bhagavad Katha.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, general secretary of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, said, "In Sanatan Dharma, the right to speak about Bhagavat -- the divine stories of Lord Vishnu -- belongs to every Hindu. No one has the authority to deny this."

He added that Hindu tradition is replete with revered figures who were not Brahmins by birth but were honoured as sages due to their wisdom and conduct.

"From Maharishi Valmiki to Ved Vyasa and Sant Ravidas, our tradition respects those with devotion, truthfulness, and knowledge -- not merely birth," he said.

Kashi Vidvat Parishad is an authoritative religious council in Varanasi composed of leading Vedic and scriptural scholars. It is frequently consulted on theological and dharmic matters and its pronouncements hold great weight in the Hindu religious community.

Professor Dwivedi emphasised that the right to narrate religious texts should be based on one's understanding of scriptures and righteous conduct, not caste.

"One who is learned and walks the path of dharma is truly a Brahmin or Pandit," he stated.

Criticising attempts to politicise the issue, he said, "Some people want to incite internal conflict among Hindus for political gains. Hindus should recognise and resist such efforts."

Commenting on the legal aspect of the Etawah incident, Dwivedi said, "If it is true that there was a violation of the law, the administration must ensure an impartial investigation and proceed according to constitutional norms. Those found guilty must be held accountable."

Vice Chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Professor Bihari Lal Sharma, echoed the Parishad's views.

"There is no restriction in the scriptures based on caste when it comes to narrating religious stories. Anyone who is qualified and knowledgeable may do so. Knowledge does not differentiate on the basis of caste; it treats everyone equally," he said.

"God resides in everyone. Therefore, all are equal, and no one should be discriminated against. Those whose conduct is pure and who are learned in the scriptures are to be regarded as Brahmins," he added.

Days after the alleged caste-based tonsuring of a Bhagwat Katha preacher and his aide in Etawah's Dandarpur village, tensions escalated on Thursday as members of Yadav groups staged protests demanding the arrest of all accused and withdrawal of the case registered against the victims.

The incident that triggered the unrest took place on the night of June 22-23 in the village. Two Bhagwat Katha preachers -- Mukut Mani Yadav and his aide Sant Singh Yadav -- were allegedly tonsured and humiliated by "upper-caste" men after it was found that they belonged to the Yadav caste.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media and was also shared by the SP chief, showed the accused purportedly saying, "You are getting punished for coming to the village of Brahmins."

The victims alleged they were interrogated about their caste, forced to show identification and subjected to humiliation. "I was tortured all night. My head was shaved, and they sprinkled urine on me, saying it was to purify me," said Sant Singh Yadav.

Following the video's circulation, four accused -- Ashish Tiwari, Uttam Kumar Awasthi, Nikki Awasthi and Manu Dubey -- all residents of the village, were arrested and booked.