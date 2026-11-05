Three Men Held In Etah After Shootout Over Stolen Gun

Etah police successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a licensed gun theft after a dramatic encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb crime in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three men were arrested in Etah on Thursday following a police encounter.

The arrests were made in connection with the theft of a licensed gun from a house on October 10.

One accused, Nekse, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during retaliatory firing by the police.

Police recovered the stolen licensed single-barrel gun, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle.

Accused Nekse has 10 criminal cases, and Vipin has eight cases registered against them.

Three men accused of stealing a licensed gun from a house were arrested following an encounter in which one of them sustained a bullet injury, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Encounter And Arrests

The injured accused, identified as Nekse (32), was shot in his right leg during retaliatory firing by the police. His accomplices, Bablu (32) and Vipin (22), were also arrested.

Police recovered the stolen licensed single-barrel gun, a .315-bore country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, the theft took place on October 10 at Nagla Bhura village under the Awagarh police station limits. The accused allegedly stole the gun and other belongings from the house of Arvinder, a resident of the village.

During checking near Kila Bypass Road on the intervening night of November 4 and 5, police spotted the three men riding a motorcycle. When challenged, they allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft around 25 days ago, police said.

Nekse has 10 criminal cases registered against him, while Vipin has eight cases, police added.