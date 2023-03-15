News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Eric Garcetti another step closer to becoming envoy to India

Eric Garcetti another step closer to becoming envoy to India

By Lalit K Jha
March 15, 2023 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Joe Biden's close aide Eric Garcetti is set to be confirmed as US ambassador to India after the Senate on Wednesday voted on the cloture motion limiting debate on his nomination, reflecting that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes for his selection for the top post.

IMAGE: Eric Garcetti. Photograph: MayorOfLA/Twitter

The former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

A cloture motion is a procedural motion that limits further debate on the matter at hand. It allows the majority to defeat efforts by the minority to delay or obstruct proceedings on a matter by showing the matter has the support of a super-majority.

 

The cloture motion on his nomination was passed 52 to 42 votes.

Garcetti's nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the 52-year-old close aide of Biden through.

Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Garcetti qualified to serve as envoy to India: WH
Garcetti qualified to serve as envoy to India: WH
India will not be an ally of US, but...: WH official
India will not be an ally of US, but...: WH official
Will raise human rights: US envoy-designate to India
Will raise human rights: US envoy-designate to India
'If we don't unite, ...', Uddhav urges MVA allies
'If we don't unite, ...', Uddhav urges MVA allies
Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP launches Muslim outreach
Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP launches Muslim outreach
F1: Leclerc faces 10 place grid penalty in Saudi
F1: Leclerc faces 10 place grid penalty in Saudi
WPL PIX: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: RCB vs UP Warriorz
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Garcetti moves a step closer to be US envoy to India

Garcetti moves a step closer to be US envoy to India

US May Finally Have Ambassador In India

US May Finally Have Ambassador In India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances