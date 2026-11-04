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Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs EPFO Officer In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 17:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enforcement officer was arrested in Jaipur on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe to prevent legal action against a firm owner.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An EPFO enforcement officer, Sonu Maurya, was arrested on Wednesday in Jaipur.
  • He was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
  • Maurya had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a firm owner to avoid an FIR and bank account freezing over non-deposit of provident fund contributions.
  • The arrest followed a complaint and verification process by the ACB.
  • A case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigation underway.

An enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur, officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

The accused, Sonu Maurya, was caught red-handed by an ACB team while accepting the bribe, they said.

 

In a statement, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the bureau received a complaint alleging that Maurya had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a firm owner in exchange for not registering an FIR over non-deposit of provident fund contributions of employees and not freezing the firm's bank accounts.

During verification of the complaint, the accused was found demanding Rs 1 lakh, Gupta said.

The officer allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh from a co-complainant in the presence of the firm's chartered accountant on Wednesday, following which the ACB team arrested him and recovered the amount.

The trap was conducted by a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Gupta under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Omprakash Meena.

The ACB is questioning the accused and examining the possible involvement of other persons in the case.

A case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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epfo officer arrestbribery case jaipuranti-corruption bureausonu mauryaprovident fund scam

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