Devesh K Hegde's Fly Camp is revolutionising access to drone technology, establishing India's first drone experience centre to popularise flying among the general public, showcased prominently at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Key Points Devesh K Hegde, founder of Fly Camp, is pioneering an initiative to make drone flying accessible to people from all walks of life.

Fly Camp, showcased at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, is described as India's first drone experience centre, aiming to popularise drone technology through hands-on experiences.

The venture, which received financial assistance under the Karnataka Startup Elevate programme last year and incubation support from IIMB, offers over 50 types of drones for visitors to try.

Hegde plans to expand drone-awareness programmes across Karnataka, targeting schoolchildren and corporate employees, and organise drone competitions.

Thirty-year-old entrepreneur and Fly Camp founder Devesh K Hegde has embarked on an innovative venture to give people from all walks of life an opportunity to experience flying drones.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Hegde, who hails from Udupi, has set up a stall to introduce visitors to drone flying, aiming to make the experience accessible not just to Generation Z and young technology enthusiasts but also to the general public.

Making Drone Flying Accessible

According to a statement, Hegde's life took a new turn when he first encountered a drone at his college while pursuing the second year of his engineering course. The experience sparked his interest in drone technology, which he has pursued over the past 11 years, eventually leading him to launch his startup, Fly Camp.

Having established what he describes as India's first drone experience centre, Hegde aims to popularise drone flying among the general public.

With drone-based gamification gaining popularity, he hopes to introduce more people to the possibilities offered by this emerging field.

Experience centres based on brands such as Ferrari and LEGO, as well as those offering virtual reality and 3D gaming, have become popular in several countries. Drawing inspiration from these concepts, Fly Camp aims to offer people a similar hands-on experience with drone technology, it said.

Fly Camp's Innovative Approach

Hegde's collection comprises more than 50 types of drones, including a miniature model weighing just 25 grams. Visitors to the Fly Camp stall at the Bengaluru Tech Summit can try their hand at flying the drones.

The venture received financial assistance under the Karnataka Startup Elevate programme last year. Hegde was also offered incubation support at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), it said.

Future Expansion And Training

Hegde plans to expand his drone-awareness programmes across Karnataka, reaching schoolchildren and employees of corporate companies. Currently, between 20 and 40 engineering students are undergoing regular training under his guidance.

He also plans to organise drone competitions in collaboration with various drone clubs.