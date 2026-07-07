'Entire truth...': Champat Rai breaks silence on Ram temple donation

Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai has announced he will address all allegations of donation embezzlement only after the Special Investigation Team submits its final report, amidst ongoing investigations and arrests related to the temple's funds.

IMAGE: Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai will respond to embezzlement allegations after the SIT's final report.

Rai observed 'maun dharan' (silence) on the "baseless allegations" until the final report is public.

An FIR was registered on June 25 regarding the alleged embezzlement, leading to eight arrests.

The Ram temple trust has appointed an interim general secretary and aims to overhaul the donation system.

Trust treasurer Govind Giri defended Rai, citing his "life of sacrifice" and suggesting he may have trusted the wrong people.

Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai on Tuesday said he would respond to all allegations of embezzlement of donations against him after the Special Investigation Team submits its final report.

In a handwritten letter addressed to "Ram devotees", the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said "baseless allegations" have been levelled against him.

Rai said he observed maun dharan (silence) over the allegations and noted that the SIT's preliminary report had been presented before the trust's general meeting.

The report, which he said was initially marked "top secret", has since been made public.

He said after the SIT submits its final report, he would respond point by point to the issues being raised and that "the entire truth" would come before the public.

SIT Investigation And Arrests In Temple Fund Case

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on June 7.

An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Referring to his background, Rai said he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the organisation and that his 45-year-long life as a full-time pracharak had always been "an open book".

Trust's Response And Defence Of Champat Rai

The Ram temple trust met on Monday to choose trustee Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary and promised to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees.

While describing the theft from the temple's donation boxes as a matter of "deep pain and embarrassment" for the trust, treasurer Govind Giri, however, said the trust unanimously appreciated Rai's contribution to the Ram temple movement and construction despite accepting his resignation.

Defending Rai, Giri said he "is untainted in my eyes" and hailed his "life of sacrifice" for the Ram temple movement, while suggesting that his only mistake may have been placing trust in the wrong people.