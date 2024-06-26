News
Entire system against him, this is dictatorship and emergency: Sunita Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2024 18:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday alleged the whole system was trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and stressed that all this is akin to "dictatorship" and "emergency".

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal shows their ink-marked fingers after casting a vote at a polling booth for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in New Delhi, May 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party said that when there was a possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, the Bharatiya Janata Party panicked and got him arrested in a "fake case" by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

 

The CBI on Wednesday formally arrested Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam and sought five-day custody of the AAP national convener in the corruption case.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate immediately got a stay.

"The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she said.

The AAP also condemned Kejriwal's arrest.

"The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case.

"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said in a post on X in Hindi.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
