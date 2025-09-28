HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Enquiry commission to begin probe into Karur stampede today: Udhayanidhi

Enquiry commission to begin probe into Karur stampede today: Udhayanidhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2025 14:19 IST
September 28, 2025 14:19 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident.

IMAGE: The mourning relatives of a stampede victim at a hospital in Karur, Tamil Nadu, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

He said Chief Minister MK Stalin would take appropriate action based on the report submitted by the panel.

 

Udhayanidhi, who cut short his overseas trip, paid homage to the deceased and visited the injured at a hospital in Karur.

He was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues, including health minister Ma Subramanian.

"The Commission will speak to the affected individuals and submit its report. Based on its recommendations, the Chief Minister will take suitable action," Udhayanidhi told reporters.

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, he said the government would extend full support to the victims.

"The government will take action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future," he said.

As many as 38 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay's public rally in Karur on September 27.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the treatment being provided to those injured at the government hospital in the district.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Deputy CM said he also sought details of those receiving treatment at other hospitals.

The review meeting was held in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian, former state minister Senthil Balaji, and senior officials from the health department.

"I have issued orders to ensure that every individual receives special care and quality treatment for the injuries sustained (due to the stampede)" he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
