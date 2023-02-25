News
Rediff.com  » News » Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram,' BJP doors closed for Nitish: Amit Shah

Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram,' BJP doors closed for Nitish: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2023 14:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, after dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party, for realising his prime ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having "every three years".

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district in Bihar, February 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the Janata Dal-United supremo has agreed to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister and asserted that he should announce when he intends to do so.

 

Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its "doors are closed forever".

"After fighting his entire life, since the days of Jay Prakash Narayan, against the Congress and 'jungle raj', Nitish Kumar has allied with Lalu's RJD and Sonia Gandhi's Congress. He has become avsarwaadi (opportunist) from being vikaswaadi (pro-development) for his prime ministerial ambitions," he said.

"Enough of Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram, the BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish," he said.

The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JD(U) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.

Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, said, "Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness. It is high time that the BJP formed its own government in the state with full majority. The tone can be set in the next Lok Sabha polls."

He said the "unholy alliance" of JD-U and RJD was like oil and water.

"Nitish Kumar can't stop demographic change in the border areas of Bihar. Elect Narendra Modi again in 2024 with two-third majority and we will put brakes on such attempts," he said.

In his speech that lasted nearly half an hour, Shah also touched upon bold steps such as the surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, abrogation of Article 370 and ban on Islamist organisation Popular Front of India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
