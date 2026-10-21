Tragedy Strikes Mumbai ICT Hostel As Student Dies By Suicide

A tragic incident at Mumbai's prestigious Institute of Chemical Technology sees a second-year engineering student die by suicide, prompting police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Key Points A second-year engineering student at Mumbai's Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Wednesday.

The student, Siddhesh Patil from Nashik, was receiving treatment for depression.

Patil had messaged his psychiatrist on Tuesday night about experiencing "suicidal ideation".

His family was alerted by the doctor, and friends were asked to check on him, but he had already allegedly hanged himself.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered by Matunga police, who are investigating the sequence of events.

A second-year engineering student of the government-run Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

Siddhesh Patil, a native of Nashik, was being treated for depression, they said.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old student had messaged his psychiatrist on Tuesday night about experiencing "suicidal ideation".

Upon receiving the message, the doctor immediately alerted Patil's family members, who in turn urged his hostel friends to check on him. However, before his friends could reach his room, Patil had allegedly hanged himself.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered at Matunga police station, an official said, adding that police are trying to establish the exact sequence of events.

The over-90-year-old ICT is a premier public deemed university, specialising in chemical engineering, chemical technology, and pharmacy.