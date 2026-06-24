'Engine of plunder': Cong targets MP CM over Ujjain land scam

The Congress party has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family of land acquisition irregularities in Ujjain, alleging they benefited from state-backed infrastructure projects.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51

Key Points The Congress party alleges that Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's family acquired 168 acres of land in Ujjain, benefiting from government infrastructure projects and land-use changes.

An Indian Express report, cited by Congress, detailed 137 plots acquired for Rs 45 crore since December 2023.

Congress also hinted at infighting within the BJP, suggesting a former Agriculture Minister orchestrated stories against the CM.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the allegations 'baseless', claiming the Congress targets OBC chief ministers.

Khandelwal stated that CM Yadav's and his wife's land holdings have not changed since 2023, and his son's holdings have not increased since he took office.

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alleging his family's involvement in significant land acquisition irregularities in Ujjain, benefiting from state-backed infrastructure projects.

The "engine of plunder" is running at full speed under the BJP's double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress said, citing a media report that claimed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family had bought acres of land in Ujjain in zones benefiting from infrastructure projects.

Congress Alleges Land Irregularities

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X the report published in the Indian Express, which claimed that CM Yadav's family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in two years since December 2023 -- mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes his government announced.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Under the BJP's 'double-engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, an 'engine of plunder' is running at full speed." Yadav is himself at the helm of this "looting", Ramesh alleged.

"There is also talk that the Agriculture Minister -- who moved from MP to the Centre -- is the one who orchestrated the 'planting of stories' against the Chief Minister!" Ramesh said, referring to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "The infighting appears to be over the seat of power and a share in the spoils," Ramesh added.

BJP Dismisses Claims as Baseless

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the state has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.

Khandelwal in a video message late Tuesday night said the allegations levelled by the Congress against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are "completely baseless." Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, he said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."

"The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal charged.

Details of Land Holdings

According to the nomination filed by CM Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026, Khandelwal pointed out. Additionally, there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of the CM's wife, Seema Yadav, the BJP leader said. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the CM's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, has not increased since he assumed office. "All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan," Khandelwal said.

He also clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by Mohan Yadav's daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.

Congress Demands Resignation

The Opposition Congress has termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as "plunder of Mahakal's land" and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned how the chief minister's family's land allegedly increased from 100 acres to 335 acres after he took office.

Citing the newspaper report, Patwari claimed that since December 2023, Yadav and his family have purchased a significant amount of land - at least 137 plots totalling 168 acres. He said the value of this land is estimated at Rs 45 crore, with most plots located in areas where the government announced road projects and land use changes.

"The media reports that have surfaced are extremely worrying. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. Therefore, if such serious allegations are made against him, it will be a grave matter. The dignity of the state is hurt," he told PTI Videos.

In response, Khandelwal addressed claims about the Siddhivinayak Company, which Congress leaders referenced, noting it held approximately 68 acres of land during the 2023 assembly elections, which has now decreased to around 65 acres.

He mentioned that Yadav resigned as a director of the company in 2017, indicating he has no connection to its current operations. Khandelwal also stated that the relatives mentioned in the Congress's allegations do not have ties to the chief minister or his family, as they are independent entities.

He said there are serious discrepancies in the facts presented by the Congress regarding them as well, and that the BJP will present its own version and take necessary actions.

The BJP leader said all of this land ownership existed before the implementation of the 'master plan'.