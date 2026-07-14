'End fast, save your strength': Prominent citizens' plea to Wangchuk

Prominent Indian figures like Arundhati Roy and Naseeruddin Shah have called on Jantar Mantar hunger strikers to end their fast, citing severe health concerns while reaffirming their support for the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 16th day of his hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 13, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eminent citizens, including Arundhati Roy and Naseeruddin Shah, urged Jantar Mantar hunger strikers to end their fast.

The appeal highlights deep concern over the protesters' deteriorating health, including Sonam Wangchuk's significant weight loss.

Signatories fully support the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation due to alleged NEET irregularities.

The group emphasised the need for protesters' strength for the "longer and more difficult struggle ahead."

A march to Parliament is planned for July 20, coinciding with the monsoon session, to press demands.

A group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, appealed to protesters on indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to call off their fast, while extending full support to their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a joint statement on July 13, Monday, the signatories said they were "immensely grateful" to the protesters for leading the agitation against the government but expressed deep concern over their worsening health.

"We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country," the statement said.

Appeal To Prioritise Health For Ongoing Struggle

Appealing to the protesters to end their fast, they said, "We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come."

The signatories said they feared that the government's alleged failure to respond to the demands could further jeopardise the health of those on hunger strike.

"We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in," they said.

Protesters' Health Deteriorates Amidst Fast

The appeal came on the 24th day of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar and the 16th day of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting.

His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL. AISA activist Deepak, who was also on a hunger strike since June 28, was admitted to the RML Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.

Upcoming March To Parliament Announced

The statement also appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Besides Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jayati Ghosh, the statement was signed by academics Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar and Aditya Nigam, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, activist Lalita Ramdas, Kavita Srivastava, feminist Madhu Bhushan and cultural practitioner Arundhati Ghosh.

The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then. The organisation has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.