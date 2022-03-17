Encouraging Indian leaders to stand up against Russian invasion: US

The United States remains in touch with Indian leaders and continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House has said.

IMAGE: A school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged by Russian shelling, on March 16, 2022. Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

At her daily news conference on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked how the world's largest and oldest democracies are working together to bring peace in the region amidst the war in Ukraine.

"As you know, we remain in touch through a range of channels from our national security team with leaders in India and continue to encourage leaders to work closely with us -- to stand up against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine," Psaki told reporters.

The US has been pressing countries across the world to back Washington and its allies to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and impose touch sanctions on Moscow.

"With our allies and partners, the United States is committed to ensuring the Government of the Russian Federation pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its invasion of Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.

"We welcome the strong partnership and unity we have built with our allies and partners across the globe in the face of the Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Together, we are supporting the people of Ukraine and imposing severe costs and consequences for the Kremlin's war of choice," the top American diplomat said on March 11 while announcing more sanctions on Russia.

Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of India's position on Russia given the complexity of its ties with Russia and over-dependence on Moscow for military and security needs.

During a Congressional hearing last week, Admiral John Christopher Aquilino, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, described India as tremendous partner and said that the military-to-military relationship is probably at its highest point.

During a separate hearing, Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the House Armed Services Committee said that 'From the US perspective, I think India is an absolutely essential partner as we think about our strategy in the Indo-Pacific, and both in terms of how we're building coalition partners as well as dealing with potential adversaries'.

"We recognise that India has a complicated history and relationship with Russia," Ratner added.

Meanwhile, two prominent Democratic Party lawmakers have said that they are disappointed with India's response to Russia's actions and urged New Delhi to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In a letter to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congressman Ted W Lieu and Congressman Tom Malinowski said, 'Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote.'

They said Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine undermines the rules-based order, 'and by invading Ukraine, Russia is trying to destroy a set of rules that protect India as well'.

'India's historic support for the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity gives us hope that India will join other democracies to support Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression,' the two Democratic lawmakers wrote.

They said they 'deeply value' the relationship between the United States and India.

'At the same time, we are disappointed that India has taken this approach in response to Russia's actions.

'We understand that India walks a difficult middle ground, but Russia's actions have no place in the 21st century. Many countries who have relationships with Russia did the right thing and condemned the Russian government - they chose the right side of history and so should India,' they said.

'We hope that India will move away from its current position that places blame on both sides and acknowledge that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict,' Lieu and Malinowski wrote in the letter dated March 16.