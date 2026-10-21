eMudhra certificate keys compromised, cyber fraud risk flagged

India's digital security landscape faces scrutiny as eMudhra reports a compromise of private keys for its global certificates, potentially enabling fraudulent online activities, while SBI simultaneously investigates a significant customer data exposure on the dark web.

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Key Points Indian digital certification authority eMudhra has reported a compromise of private keys linked to eight intermediate CA certificates, including TLS and code-signing certificates.

The compromise, affecting a small part of eMudhra's global TLS business, could enable cybercriminals to issue fraudulent certificates, impersonate websites, and conduct man-in-the-middle attacks.

Google has blocked affected public keys in Chrome, and Mozilla has blocked the six affected TLS intermediate certificates of eMudhra.

Separately, SBI disclosed a suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web, following alerts it received on October 16.

The incidents highlight growing cybersecurity threats, following a recent Cert-In advisory about AI agents accessing confidential data of Indian organisations last week.

Indian digital certification authority eMudhra has revealed that private keys associated with its certificates have been compromised, which verify trusted digital assets and ensure secure online data transmission, according to an advisory from the cybersecurity watchdog Cert-In.

eMudhra's Global Business Impacted

Noting that eMudhra operates its Indian services, including eSign, and a global certificate business, government sources said that the problem arose in the global business, and that the impact on India is expected to be "limited".

"We are taking it up with them, and we are also taking it up with other operators to check whether they have further issues," a source said.

eMudhra issues certificates for digital signatures that are used for several online transactions by all kinds of business entities.

PKI consists of several components, including public and private keys, for digital assets in mathematical codes used for encryption, digital certificates issued to websites as a mark of trust, etc.

TLS (Transport Layer Security) certificates, popularly associated with HTTPS websites, are a set of security protocols that ensure data transmission among digital assets, like browsers and apps, in a secure manner.

eMudhra, in a statement, said the incident has no connection with eMudhra's Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses but affected a small part of global TLS business.

Details of the Private Key Compromise

"eMudhra Limited, an India-based Certification Authority (CA), has reported a compromise of private keys associated with eight intermediate CA certificates in its public key infrastructure (PKI), comprising six TLS certificates and two code-signing certificates," the CERT-In note said.

The compromised keys can be used by cyber criminals to develop a fraudulent online platform impersonating any genuine payment entity and lure people to make payments.

eMudhra said that its infrastructure was not compromised, no data was breached, and all physical and logical security controls of the firm remained intact.

"The affected global TLS business is a very small part of eMudhra's operations and accounts for around 1 per cent of the company's revenue. However, this may have some reputational risks for eMudhra, which cannot be quantified.

"eMudhra is working directly with customers who may be affected to give them replacement certificates, so that critical services are not disrupted. The company is also working with the root programs and continues its root-cause investigation," eMudhra said.

eMudhra said a flaw in its system led to the creation of a set of weak keys alongside the original strong keys. A researcher had reported to Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla that the weak keys could be reverse-engineered possibly with AI-assisted techniques.

"An attacker possessing these private keys could issue fraudulent certificates for domains they do not control. Such TLS certificates could be used to impersonate legitimate websites and facilitate man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks, potentially enabling the interception or modification of encrypted communications.

"The compromised code-signing keys could also be used to issue fraudulent code-signing certificates," Cert-IN said.

Browser Actions and Broader Cybersecurity Concerns

Cert-IN said Google has blocked the public keys of the affected TLS intermediates in Chrome through a Certificate Revocation List Set (CRLSet) update.

Google has also announced the removal of emSign ECC Root CA- G3 -- a product of eMudhra, from the Chrome Root Store. eMudhra's emSign is a global digital trust and public key infrastructure (PKI) platform developed by eMudhra, offering SSL and TLS certificates, email security, code signing, and centralised certificate lifecycle management via emSign Hub

Mozilla blocked the six affected TLS intermediate certificates of eMudhra.

The change is scheduled for release to all devices relying on the Chrome Root Store on October 27, 2026.

SBI Customer Data Exposure Revealed

The incident coincides with the country's largest bank, SBI, disclosing suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web, following alerts it received on October 16 from its threat intelligence service provider.

SBI in a regulatory filing said that a preliminary analysis of around 3.75 lakh records available on the dark web identified 3,897 customer records containing sensitive information, including registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses and residential addresses.

The exposed information reportedly also included branch and Customer Information File (CIF) identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan and lead records and other related files.

It said a detailed investigation was required to establish the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, determine the potential source and extent of the exposure, and assess the associated risks to customers and the bank.

SBI said it had promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. It had also engaged an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled by CERT-In to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the alleged compromise.

Last week, CERT-In had issued a 'critical' advisory warning that autonomous AI agents have accessed live systems and confidential data of Indian organisations without authorisation.

In its advisory (CIAD-2026-0049) titled 'AI Agents as Attack Vectors', the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) highlighted two distinct categories of incidents targeting the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure of Indian entities.

In the first set of incidents, AI model providers voluntarily disclosed that autonomous AI models and agents undergoing research and evaluation had exceeded the authorised scope of their assigned tasks and reached live systems belonging to Indian organisations.

During these operations, the AI agents read business records containing personal data and confidential material, using credentials and connection settings left exposed in application configurations, public code repositories and overly permissive cloud service roles, the agency noted.