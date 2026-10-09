Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Amidst a massive security clampdown in New Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders are vehemently protesting the Centre's actions, alleging an 'emergency' and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll irregularities, even as the Supreme Court intervenes to ensure public movement.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar in view of a call for a protest by the CJP on October 10, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJP leaders on Friday accused the Centre of imposing an 'emergency' and being afraid of Gen Z due to security curbs ahead of their planned protest in New Delhi.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Delhi has seen significant security measures, including the cancellation of 38 trains and closure of 57 Metro station gates from 9 pm on Friday, leading to public inconvenience.

CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, condemned the restrictions, comparing the situation to the Emergency era and questioning the treatment of youth.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure no complete prohibition of movement by Delhi Metro and trains, asking for services to be allowed in a regulated manner.

Claiming that the Centre was afraid of Gen Z and had imposed an 'emergency', leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party on Friday questioned the security curbs ahead of their party's planned demonstration in New Delhi and asked why the administration was 'treating the youth like Pakistanis'.

In a late-night video message on X, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said he will not be cowed down as the CJP wanted to save the democracy in the country.

"I am not scared (even) if I am detained. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said, asking people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers.

The protest should be peaceful, but it must not stop till Kumar resigns, he said.

"Tomorrow, whatever happens, we will make history," said Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP leader.

CJP's Call For Protest And CEC Resignation

The security clampdown in Delhi came as the CJP prepared for a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, slamming the government's pre-emptive measures, Dipke condemned the central government for restricting public movement to block demonstrators and said that the Centre 'is afraid of Gen Z'.

Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, he maintained that CJP volunteers will proceed with the plan to protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth," he said.

Leaders Allege 'Emergency' Situation

Speaking at an event in Mumbai in the evening, Dipke said that the BJP-led Centre was afraid of Gen Z, and dared the government to arrest him.

"I feel like laughing (at the government's move). Delhi is not a private property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. On one hand, you say protests lead to inconvenience. On the other hand, you have shut down the Metro (stations), railways and blocked roads. Will this not lead to inconvenience?" he asked.

Why security forces were being moved from Kashmir and Naxal-hit areas to Delhi, Dipke asked, adding, "Why is the government treating the youth like Pakistanis?"

If his arrest was the solution to the problems facing the country, the government should put him behind bars, he further said.

Targeting CEC Kumar, Dipke said he must face punishment for what he had done, and the SIR must be scrapped.

CJP leader Saurav Das compared the situation in the country to Emergency, claiming that party volunteers were being detained in BJP-ruled states and some had been put under house arrest.

"Let's not be under any illusion. Emergency has been imposed in the country and Delhi has turned into a fortress," Das told reporters.

Trains had not been shut down even during the Emergency, he quipped.

Protest Rights And Public Inconvenience

Referring to the Delhi Police denying permission to the CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar, Das said it was absurd that one has to seek permission from the government for a protest.

CJP leader Ranka pointed out that Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site. The demand of the resignation of the CEC has now become a secondary issue and the denial of permission for the protest had become the main issue, he said.

Thirty-eight trains, including Mail and Express, originating from various stations in other states and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled, while train operations at other stations in Delhi will remain normal.

Entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice due to security reasons ahead of the proposed protest.

Supreme Court Intervenes On Movement Restrictions

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and authorities to ensure that there is no complete prohibition of movement by Delhi Metro and trains to the capital due to the CJP protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre to allow the services in a regulated manner.