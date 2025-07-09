Elon Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country.

"Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe) granted authorisation to M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, New Delhi (SSCPL) for enabling provisioning of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites constellation, namely Starlink Gen1. The authorisation will enable SSCPL to provide satellite communication services in India," a statement from the space sector regulator said.

The authorisation is valid for a five-year period from the date of authorisation (July 8) or the end of the operational life of the Gen1 constellation -- whichever is earlier.

The rollout of services is subject to the stipulated regulatory provisions and the requisite clearances, approvals and licences from the relevant government departments.

The Starlink Gen1 Constellation is a global constellation with 4,408 satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude between 540 km and 570 km, and is capable of providing an approximately 600-GBPS throughput over India.

Starlink had been eyeing the Indian market since 2022 for launching commercial operations.

Last month, Starlink became the third company after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications to get a licence from the Department of Telecommunications to provide satellite internet services in India.

The companies that have received the licence would, however, have to wait a tad longer for commercial satcom spectrum as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has just recently sent its recommendations on pricing and terms and conditions to the government for its consideration.

The players will be able to start their services after the allocation of radio-wave frequencies.

Typically, even before the commercial spectrum, the trial spectrum is required to test and verify the systems and processes on security parameters to demonstrate that all norms and requirements are being complied with.

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX -- the American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Musk in 2002. It provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology and is aptly described by some as broadband beamed from the skies.

Unlike conventional satellite services that rely on distant geostationary satellites, Starlink utilises the world's largest Low-Earth Orbit or LEO constellation (550 km above Earth).

Recently, Starlink signed pacts with Ambani's Reliance Jio and Mittal's Bharti Airtel, which together control more than 70 per cent of India's telecom market, to bring the US satellite internet giant's services to the country.