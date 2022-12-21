News
Elon Musk: Will resign as CEO of Twitter when...

Elon Musk: Will resign as CEO of Twitter when...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2022 09:11 IST
Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk has said that he will resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

'I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams,' he tweeted Tuesday.

 

Musk added the tweet to his earlier post on Sunday in which he had asked in an online poll if he should step down as head of Twitter.

'I will abide by the results of this poll,' he had said.

In the poll, 57.5 per cent of the voters had said he should resign, while 42.5 per cent had voted no.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
