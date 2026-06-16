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Elon Musk, SpaceX IPO, Trillion Dollars!

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 09:04 IST

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With Elon Musk reportedly entering the trillionaire club after the SpaceX IPO, here's a fun guide to the biggest number most of us will never see outside a calculator and fancy dreams.

Kindly note that all the illustrations generated using Grok has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

A trillion dollars sounds impressive. But then so does 'extra cheese' on a pizza menu until you actually see how much cheese arrives.

Since Elon Musk's fortune reportedly crossed the $1 trillion mark following the SpaceX IPO, the rest of us have been trying to wrap our heads around a number so large that it makes billionaires look almost... middle class.

Let's start with the basics.

Kindly note that this infographic is generated using OpenAI's DALL.E has only been posted for representational purposes.

A trillion dollars is $1,000,000,000,000. That's one followed by 12 zeros.

If counting zeros isn't your thing, think of it this way: A trillion is a thousand billion.

In other words, if a billionaire is standing on the first floor, a trillionaire is already looking for the penthouse elevator.

Using the USD-INR exchange rate of June 12, 2026, that trillion dollars works out to roughly Rs 95 lakh crore. That's a number so large that Indian calculators often respond by switching to scientific notation and hoping you will leave them alone.

Here's another way to think about it.

Suppose you earned $1 every second without taking a break for meals, sleep, weekends or binge-watching cricket highlights. You would become a millionaire in less than two weeks.

A billionaire in about 32 years.

To reach a trillion dollars? Just keep going for another 31,700 years.

Or imagine spending Rs 1 crore every single day. Not a bad lifestyle, admittedly. Yet it would still take more than 26,000 years to burn through Rs 95 lakh crore.

So the next time someone casually says 'a trillion dollars', remember: we're no longer talking about wealth. We're talking about a number that has escaped ordinary human comprehension and entered a galaxy of its own -- which, somehow, feels rather appropriate for a SpaceX story.

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