Eligibility, not identity, key for public service selection: SC judge

Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath recently underscored the critical importance of eligibility and merit over personal identity in public service selections, advocating for fairness in both judicial proceedings and recruitment processes.

IMAGE: Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath emphasised on Monday that eligibility and merit, not personal identity, must be the sole criteria for selection in public service.

Justice Nath highlighted that public service commissions play a crucial role in selecting outstanding civil servants, with each appointment having significant consequences for future governance.

He stated that Articles 315 to 323 of the Constitution provide comprehensive safeguards for public service commissions to ensure complete impartiality.

The visit marked a historic occasion as it was the first time a serving Supreme Court judge officially visited the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission premises.

During his visit, Justice Nath also inaugurated new residential units and released the commission's official calendar, felicitating officers and employees for their outstanding service.

Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath on Monday said that eligibility, and not personal identity, must be the sole criterion for selection, stressing that fairness and merit should guide both judicial proceedings and recruitment.

Upholding Merit In Selection

Addressing a function after unveiling a statue of Swami Vivekananda and inaugurating Aditya Patanjali Yogpeetham at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) premises in Prayagraj, Justice Nath said influence and power had no place in court proceedings, where evidence and arguments must prevail.

"Eligibility, and not personal identity, must be the sole criterion for selection. Fairness and merit should guide both judicial proceedings and recruitment. Just as influence or power does not speak in court, but evidence and reasoning do, recruitment must be based on eligibility, not favour or identity," he said, according to an official statement.

Role Of Public Service Commissions

Justice Nath said Articles 315 to 323 of the Constitution provide comprehensive safeguards to enable public service commissions to discharge their responsibilities with complete impartiality.

Public service commissions do not merely conduct examinations but select outstanding civil servants to shape the country's future, he said, adding that every appointment could have far-reaching consequences for governance in the decades ahead.

UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Sinha, speaking on the relationship between the judiciary and selection bodies, said their areas of responsibility might differ, but both shared the same statutory spirit, with public trust at their core.

While courts provide citizens with a legal assurance of justice, selection bodies offer them the constitutional assurance of equal opportunity, he said.

Historic Visit And New Initiatives

The visit marked the first time in the commission's history that a serving judge of the Supreme Court had made an official visit to its premises, the statement said.

During the visit, Justice Nath inspected 'Bodhi Sangam', developed as an inspirational space for candidates, and the Kalpavriksha Museum, which showcases the building's transformation from a British-era club established in 1868 into a centre of cultural heritage and positive energy.

He also inaugurated 12 newly constructed residential units at Vrindavan Officers' Housing and released the commission's official calendar. Officers and employees recognised for their outstanding service were also felicitated.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan and Allahabad High Court judges Justices Rahul Chaturvedi, Ajit Singh and Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra, among others, attended the event.