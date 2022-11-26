News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Elgaar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail

Elgaar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Saturday released from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's plea challenging the bail granted to him, an official said.

IMAGE: Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, following his release from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Teltumbde, 73, who spent two-and-a-half years behind bars in the case, walked out of the jail around 1.15 pm, he said.

"On Friday, the apex court had dismissed the NIA's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order giving bail to Teltumbde. Accordingly, he was released after the completion of bail formalities," he said.

On November 18, the high court had granted bail to Teltumbde, who was arrested by the central agency on April 14, 2020, after he surrendered before the NIA, the official said.

 

Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail.

Poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds while lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

Pune Police had also claimed that the conclave was organised by some persons with alleged Maoist links.

A First Information Report was lodged by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018, under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA later took over the case.

Teltumbde had claimed he was not present at the December 31, 2017 Elgar Parishad event held in Pune city, nor made any provocative speeches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Charges are 100 per cent false'
'Charges are 100 per cent false'
'What happened to me can happen to anyone'
'What happened to me can happen to anyone'
Activist Anand Teltumbde seeks discharge in Elgar case
Activist Anand Teltumbde seeks discharge in Elgar case
In Gujarat, BJP promises anti-radicalisation cell, UCC
In Gujarat, BJP promises anti-radicalisation cell, UCC
Adani reveals plans for NDTV: Want global news brand
Adani reveals plans for NDTV: Want global news brand
BJP's 10 videos vs...': Kejriwal amid Jain video row
BJP's 10 videos vs...': Kejriwal amid Jain video row
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Anand Teltumbde 'active member' of CPI (Maoist): NIA

Anand Teltumbde 'active member' of CPI (Maoist): NIA

SC dismisses NIA's plea against bail to Teltumbde

SC dismisses NIA's plea against bail to Teltumbde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances