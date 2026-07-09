Home  » News » '11 jets were down': Trump renews claim on India-Pak conflict

'11 jets were down': Trump renews claim on India-Pak conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 09, 2026 16:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for resolving a potentially nuclear India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that 11 jets were shot down during the May 2023 hostilities, a claim India consistently refutes.

Trump renews claims on India-Pakistan conflict

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump reiterated his claim of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict from May last year.
  • Trump asserted that 11 jets were shot down during the four-day hostilities, without specifying which side incurred losses.
  • He claimed the conflict had nuclear potential and that his intervention saved millions of lives.
  • India consistently denies any third-party intervention, stating military actions ceased after direct talks.
  • The conflict involved India's Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam attack.

United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of settling the conflict between India and Pakistan, adding that 11 jets were shot down during the four-day hostilities in May last year.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump said he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize 'more than anybody' for settling eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump's Nuclear Conflict Assertion

Trump claimed the conflict between India and Pakistan 'was going to be nuclear'.

Without providing details, the US President said that '11 planes were shot down' during the conflict.

Trump did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or whether he was referring to combined losses by both sides.

India has said that at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.

 

Trump said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving 30 to 50 million lives by stopping the Indo-Pak conflict.

"Guess what, it could have been a lot more than that," Trump said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Since then, Trump has repeated his claim that the fighting ended following his intervention.

New Delhi has been maintaining that the two sides halted their military actions following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

donald trumpindia pakistan conflictus mediation claimsoperation sindoornobel peace prize

More From Rediff

Does India Want To Repair Iran Relationship?

Does India Want To Repair Iran Relationship?
Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?

Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

Related Stories

'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak

'5-6 jets were down, I got involved': Trump on India-Pak

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records
6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To