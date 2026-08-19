Elephants vs Rajdhani Express: Alert forest officials avert tragedy in Assam

The incident comes close on the heels of the SC's ruling on Monday that no state can block or erect obstacles in traditional elephant corridors and that crop damage or property protection cannot be cited as a reason to impede wildlife movement.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A major tragedy was averted in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday when forest personnel alerted the Rajdhani Express after spotting a large herd of elephants crossing a railway track, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Key Points Minister for environment and forests Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped when an elephant herd was crossing the tracks at Hawaipur under Hojai's Lanka Range in Nagaon South Division.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday that no state can block or erect obstacles in traditional elephant corridors and that crop damage or property protection cannot be cited as a reason to impede wildlife movement.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said officials of the forest department coordinated with railway officials to facilitate the timely stoppage of Train No. 20503 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express during the early morning hours, and this prompt action enabled a herd of elephants to cross the railway track safely.

Forest personnel are always on guard to ensure the safe passage of elephants through corridors along railway lines, Sarma said.

"Creating Corridors of Safety! In most of Assam's elephant corridors along railway lines, @assamforest personnel are always on guard to allow safe passage to gentle giants," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This morning in Hojai was no different where a high-speed train was alerted, saving precious lives," he added.

Sarma also shared the video showing the herd of elephants crossing the railway tracks while a train waited at a distance.

Minister for environment and forests Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped when an elephant herd was crossing the tracks at Hawaipur under Hojai's Lanka Range in Nagaon South Division.

''Alert action by our @assamforest staff, the loco-pilot, and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the herd crossed safely and the train resumed its journey. Another day, another safe crossing!'', the minister posted on 'X'.

''Every day, our dedicated forest personnel remain watchful, quietly ensuring the safety of our wildlife. These may be silent stories, but each safe crossing is a story worth telling,'' he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday that no state can block or erect obstacles in traditional elephant corridors and that crop damage or property protection cannot be cited as a reason to impede wildlife movement.

The court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to conduct a nationwide survey on blockades in elephant corridors and banned coercive deterrents such as fireballs and burning torches.

In a release, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said officials of the forest department coordinated with railway officials to facilitate the timely stoppage of Train No. 20503 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express during the early morning hours, and this prompt action enabled a herd of elephants to cross the railway track safely.

Similar instances have also been reported in recent days.

On August 15, the alertness of the loco pilot of the Guwahati-Mariani Express enabled a herd of elephants to safely cross the track in the Lamsakhang-Patharkhola section.

The next day, on August 16, the loco pilot of the Narangi-Agartala Express took timely action to facilitate the safe passage of elephants in the Hawaipur-Lamsakhang section.

"These instances reflect the effective coordination between NFR and the Forest Department, along with the vigilance and sense of responsibility of railway running staff, in preventing elephant-train interactions and protecting wildlife in elephant corridors," the release said.

NFR has taken several proactive and technology-driven measures to prevent elephant-train collisions in vulnerable areas, including deployment of AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) using Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology, which provides real-time alerts on elephant movement near the tracks.

Other preventive measures include night-time and temporary speed restrictions based on elephant sightings, enhanced patrolling, sensitisation of train crews, cautionary signage, vegetation clearance and real-time coordination with the forest department.

The 'Plan Bee' system, using amplified honeybee sounds to deter elephants, has also been installed at vulnerable locations.

NFR has also undertaken the construction of underpasses at identified locations to facilitate safer wildlife movement and keep elephants away from railway tracks, the release added.