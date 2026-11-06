Elephant calf Maya flown to Gujarat from Kerala for specialised treatment

An 18-month-old elephant calf named Maya, suffering from a rare genetic bone disorder, has been given a new lease on life after being airlifted from Keralam to Vantara in Gujarat for advanced, specialised medical treatment.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maya, an 18-month-old elephant calf with osteopenia, was flown from Keralam to Vantara in Gujarat on Friday for specialised treatment.

Vantara, an animal rescue centre, is covering all costs for Maya's medical evaluation and treatment, which includes hormonal and hydrotherapy.

Keralam officials, including Chief Wildlife Warden P Pugazhendi, expressed hope for Maya's recovery, noting the state lacked facilities for her condition.

A team of Keralam veterinary officers, forest officials, and Maya's mahout are accompanying her to assist in her treatment and monitor her progress.

The initial treatment period is expected to last four to six months, with a monitoring committee reviewing her progress weekly.

Maya, an 18-month-old elephant calf suffering from a genetic bone disorder and earlier recommended for euthanasia, was flown to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Friday after Vantara offered to take her in for further medical evaluation and specialised treatment, officials said.

Named Maya, the calf weighs around 125 to 130 kg.

Her journey to Gujarat marks a special effort to give her a chance to stand on her feet and lead a healthier life.

The air transfer and the entire cost of treatment will be borne by Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre promoted by the Ambani family.

The calf was shifted from the treatment facility at the Kodanad Elephant Centre to an animal ambulance with the help of a crane and 10 to 12 people.

She was then taken to Nedumbassery Cochin International Airport, from where a specially arranged chartered flight carrying the calf and a team of veterinary experts left for Jamnagar in the afternoon.

Maya's Journey To Specialised Care

Chief Wildlife Warden P Pugazhendi said Maya had been brought to Kodanad soon after her birth and had been receiving treatment there.

"Unfortunately, it fell once, following which we realised that it had certain genetic disorders. It was found to have osteopenia, a bone-related disorder," he said.

Pugazhendi said Keralam did not have the facilities required to provide the calf with specialised treatment and the department had held discussions with experts, including veterinary specialists at Vantara.

"We are sending our calf to another state with great hope for specialised treatment. We are hopeful that it will recover and we will certainly bring it back to Keralam once it regains its health," he said.

He said the initial treatment period was expected to last four to six months, depending on the calf's progress.

A treatment plan involving hormonal therapy and hydrotherapy had been prepared by the specialists at Vantara, he said, adding that the outcome could not be predicted with certainty as the calf was suffering from a genetic disorder.

Keralam Officials Hopeful For Recovery

A team comprising a veterinary officer from Keralam, forest department officials and the mahout who had cared for the calf since its early days accompanying it and assist in its treatment.

The department had also constituted a monitoring committee to review the progress of the treatment and submit reports at least once a week, Pugazhendi said.

While the mahout would remain with the calf throughout, the assistant forest veterinary officer and other officials would also visit and monitor its condition, he added.

Pugazhendi said Vantara had agreed to bear the entire cost of the treatment.

Seamless Air Transfer Facilitated By CIAL

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in a statement said Maya was airlifted to Vantara, Jamnagar, on a chartered flight which took off at 1.30 pm.

"Maya, who is suffering from a genetic medical condition, had earlier been recommended for euthanasia. Subsequently, she was handed over to Vantara Animal Rescue Centre at its request for further medical evaluation and specialised treatment," CIAL said.

The air transfer to Jamnagar was sponsored by Vantara as part of the initiative to provide the calf with specialised medical care, it said.

"CIAL made comprehensive arrangements at its Domestic Cargo Terminal to facilitate the seamless transfer of the calf. Special arrangements were made at the terminal to accommodate and handle Maya in the cage, ensuring safe movement and transfer to the aircraft. CIAL provided the necessary infrastructure, logistical support and operational assistance to facilitate the mission," the statement said.

The airport authority said that veterinary examinations were conducted before the flight and during the journey to monitor Maya's health condition.

Airport Director Manu G and Cargo Head Satheesh J Pai oversaw the arrangements at the Domestic Cargo Terminal.

Representatives of the Forest Department, Vantara and the veterinary and support teams were also present at the cargo facility to coordinate the transfer, CIAL added.