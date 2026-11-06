EC offers 2nd chance to voters left out of electoral rolls in 7 states

The Election Commission has provided a crucial new opportunity for electors in seven states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, who were previously excluded from Draft Electoral Rolls, ensuring all eligible voters can participate while preventing duplicate entries.

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Key Points The Election Commission on Friday offered a new chance to electors marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD).

This opportunity is for voters whose Enumeration Forms were not received back, leading to their exclusion from Draft Electoral Rolls.

The initiative covers seven states: Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Nagaland.

The EC aims to prevent eligible electors from being deprived while also stopping duplicate enrolments.

The Election Commission on Friday decided to provide another opportunity to electors in seven states who were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), and whose Enumeration Forms were issued but not received back, resulting in their exclusion from the draft electoral rolls during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

Ensuring Voter Inclusion And Accuracy

The directions apply to Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

The EC has also asked officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll, while preventing duplicate enrolments.