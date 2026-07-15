EC extends deadline for SIR in Delhi, 3 states

The Election Commission of India has announced an extension to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across Delhi and several states, impacting key deadlines for voter list updates and house-to-house verification.

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Key Points The Election Commission has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for electoral rolls in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.

House-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been prolonged in Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka.

Draft electoral roll publication dates have been revised for Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Final electoral roll publication dates are also extended, with new dates in October for Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.

This extension is part of Phase 3 of the SIR, which will eventually cover most of India.

The Election Commission on Wednesday extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in three states and Delhi.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Delhi, the poll authority said the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5. Similarly, the house-to-house visits which were scheduled till July 29 will now continue till August 8.

Revised Schedule for Electoral Roll Updates

Similarly, in Punjab, the house-to-house visits by booth level officers (BLOs) will continue till August 3.

Earlier, the house-to-house visits were to conclude on July 24. The draft electoral rolls in the state will now be published on August 13 in place of July 31.

The final rolls will come out on October 12 in place of October 10.

In Telangana, the draft rolls will be published on August 10 while the final rolls will be published on October 12.

In Karnataka, the house-to-house visits by the BLOs will continue till August 8 in place of July 29. Draft rolls in the state will be published on August 17 in place of August 5.

The final electoral rolls in the southern state were to be published on October 7 but according to the revised schedule, they will be published on October 19.

On Tuesday, EC extended the SIR schedule for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi and the three states besides Haryana and Andhra Pradesh are part of Phase 3 of the SIR which was rolled out on May 14. Once Phase 3 is completed, the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, will be covered under the SIR rollout.

Due to a variety of reasons, the SIR in the previous phase has also seen frequent tweaking in schedules.