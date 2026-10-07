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Murder Probe After Woman's Body Found In Karnataka Canal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 07, 2026 13:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Hassan, Karnataka, have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 67-year-old woman, Lakshmamma, was discovered in the Hemavathi canal, prompting probes into potential robbery or acquaintance involvement.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 67-year-old woman's body was found in the Hemavathi canal in Hassan, Karnataka.
  • The deceased, identified as Lakshmamma, had been missing since October 3.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests she was murdered before her body was disposed of.
  • Police are actively probing a robbery angle, specifically regarding her gold jewellery.
  • Authorities are also investigating the possible involvement of someone known to the victim.

The body of a 67-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a plastic bag and dumped in the Hemavathi canal in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

The deceased was identified as Lakshmamma from Hirehallikoppalu village, where she lived with her husband, they said adding that Lakshmamma left home on October 3 under some pretext and failed to return.

 

According to police, her body, stuffed inside a plastic bag was recovered from the canal near Bettadahalli village in Arkalgud taluk on Tuesday evening, following which police identified her and informed her family.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was murdered before her body was disposed of.

Police are gathering information about the woman's movements before she disappeared and are probing a possible robbery angle, including whether she was killed for her gold jewellery or the possibility that someone known to her could be involved.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita said a murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the killing are yet to be ascertained.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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