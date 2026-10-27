How A Neighbour Allegedly Murdered Woman For Gold In Bhilwara

Police in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, have arrested a neighbour and his associate for the brutal murder of a 70-year-old woman, who was allegedly strangled, robbed of her gold jewellery, and her body burnt to destroy evidence.

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Key Points Two men, including a neighbour, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The victim, Kamla Devi Kankaria, was allegedly strangled on October 12, robbed of 15 tolas of gold, and her body burnt on a rooftop.

The accused then allegedly dumped the bones and ashes into the Kothari river to destroy evidence.

CCTV footage and subsequent questioning led to the confession of the neighbour, Ravi Tapadia.

Police recovered the woman's bones from the Kothari River on Tuesday based on the accused's information.

Two men, including a neighbour, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman for her gold jewellery and burning her body to destroy evidence in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Heinous Crime

The accused allegedly strangled Kamla Devi Kankaria on October 12, robbed her of around 15 tolas of gold jewellery and burnt her body on a rooftop before dumping the bones and ashes into the Kothari river.

Bhim Ganj SHO Sunil Choudhary said the accused were identified as Ravi Tapadia (43), the victim's neighbour, and his associate Heera Sindhi.

Devi, who lived alone in Veer Savarkar Nagar, was reported missing by her daughter-in-law on October 15.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed the woman accompanying Tapadia on October 12. On questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Acting on the accused's information, police recovered the woman's bones from the Kothari River near Paldi culvert using an earthmover on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway, the SHO said.