Mathura Shocker: Elderly Woman Found Murdered, Jewellery Missing

Police in Mathura are investigating the suspected murder and robbery of an 80-year-old woman, Kusum Chaturvedi, who was found dead in her home on Sunday with her gold jewellery missing.

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Key Points An 80-year-old woman, Kusum Chaturvedi, was found dead in her Mathura home on Sunday.

Police suspect murder, as a bloodstained brick was found near the body and her gold jewellery was missing.

The incident was discovered by her domestic help on Sunday morning.

Chaturvedi lived alone; her son lives in Agra and her four married daughters live with their respective families.

Police are investigating the possibility of murder and jewellery looting.

An 80-year-old woman, who lived alone, was found dead in a pool of blood on the staircase of her house in a densely populated locality in Mathura on Sunday, with police suspecting murder and investigating a possible jewellery robbery.

Investigation Underway In Mathura

The body of Kusum Chaturvedi was found on the staircase of her house in Chuna Kankar Gali under the city police station area, Station House Officer Ajay Kaushal said.

The incident came to light when her domestic help arrived at the house on Sunday morning and found the body. She informed locals, following which the police were alerted, he said.

Police reached the spot and collected forensic evidence.

The circumstances at the scene and a bloodstained brick found near the body indicated that the woman had been murdered, the SHO said.

Neighbours told the police that the woman regularly wore gold earrings and bangles, which were missing from her body when it was found.

Police are investigating the possibility that she was murdered and her jewellery looted.

According to the police, Chaturvedi's only son, Anupam, works in the private sector and lives in Agra, while her four married daughters live with their respective families. All family members have been informed about the incident.