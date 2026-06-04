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Jaipur Tragedy: Elderly Woman Jumps From 14th Floor Flat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 15:03 IST

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Police are investigating the tragic death of an 82-year-old woman, Laxmi Jain, who allegedly died by suicide after jumping from her 14th-floor flat in Jaipur, raising concerns about elderly care and mental health.

Key Points

  • An 82-year-old woman, Laxmi Jain, allegedly died by suicide in Jaipur's Harmada area.
  • She reportedly jumped from her 14th-floor flat at Sun City's Jay Vilas Apartment.
  • Her family had locked the flat from outside as she was unwell and had poor eyesight.
  • Police are investigating the incident, which is being treated as a prima facie case of suicide.

An 82-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from her 14th floor flat in Jaipur's Harmada area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Sun City's Jay Vilas Apartment where the woman, Laxmi Jain, was living with her daughter and son-in-law, they said.

 

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

Harmada SHO Uday Singh Yadav said the woman's family members had gone to Ajmer on Wednesday and had locked the flat from outside as she was unwell and had poor eyesight. "Early on Thursday morning, she is suspected to have jumped from the balcony of the flat," the officer said.

Locals found her lying unconscious on the ground and informed the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

The body has been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem, and the family has been informed, they added. The police said evidence has been collected from the spot and the flat was found locked from outside. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway," the SHO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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