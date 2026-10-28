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Police Investigate Alleged Rape Of Mentally Unsound Woman By Nephew

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 19:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jharkhand police are investigating a disturbing case where an elderly, mentally unsound woman was allegedly raped by her nephew in West Singhbhum district, prompting a family complaint and ongoing medical examination.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An elderly woman, stated to be mentally unsound, was allegedly raped by her nephew in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
  • The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night in the Manjhgaon police station area.
  • The victim's family lodged a police complaint after she narrated the alleged assault.
  • Police have sent the victim for a medical examination and are investigating the matter.
  • No arrests have been made so far, and police noted a previous family dispute.

An elderly woman, stated to be mentally unsound, was allegedly raped by her nephew in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Manjhgaon police station area, they said.

 

According to the family, the woman was writhing in pain and narrated the alleged assault when they asked her what had happened. They subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu said the victim had been sent for a medical examination and the matter was under investigation.

He said no arrest has been made so far as the investigation was underway.

He said the police would take appropriate action if the allegations were established, adding that the family had a previous dispute.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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jharkhand rape casewest singhbhum crimeelderly woman assaultmentally unsound victimnephew alleged rape

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