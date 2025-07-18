HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elderly Mumbai man tied, left in car by family outside Taj Mahal

Elderly Mumbai man tied, left in car by family outside Taj Mahal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 18, 2025 21:42 IST

An elderly man was found bound with a piece of cloth inside a locked car, seemingly abandoned by his family on Thursday at the Western Gate parking of the Taj Mahal, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The man, identified as Hariom Tandale, father of Mumbai resident Siddheshwar Tandale, was found by a parking lot guard. His condition inside the hot, locked vehicle appeared critical, the police said.

Concerned onlookers broke the car window to rescue the distressed man.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said, "Siddheshwar Tandale, a resident of Mumbai, had come to visit the Taj Mahal with his family. His elderly father, Hariom Tandale, was taken out of the car after breaking the window."

The family had perhaps left Hariom Tandale behind while they went for sightseeing, the police said.

An ambulance was summoned, but 'after being removed from the car, the elderly man's condition improved', Kumar added.

"Currently, Siddheshwar Tandale has left with his elderly father," the DCP said.

The police said that no complaint has been lodged regarding the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
