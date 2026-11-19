Police in Faridabad have arrested two elderly men, including office-bearers of a local welfare outfit, for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old domestic cleaner after calling her for work.

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Key Points Two elderly men, Gurcharan Singh Virdi (74) and Rakesh Gupta (65), were arrested in Faridabad.

They are accused of gang-raping a 30-year-old domestic cleaner on November 14.

The victim was allegedly called for cleaning work before the assault and threatened afterwards.

An FIR was filed the day after the incident, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Two elderly men were arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old domestic cleaner in Sector 29, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Allegation

According to the police, the men called the woman to their house for cleaning work and then raped her.

The two were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

Both accused are said to be office-bearers of a local outfit that works for the welfare of elderly persons.

As it happened, the police said, on November 14, Gurcharan Singh Virdi, 74, a resident of Sector 29, asked the woman to come to his house for cleaning work.

When she arrived, Rakesh Gupta, 65, was also there with Gurcharan, and the two raped her.

"When I objected to their actions, they threatened me. Both of them raped me and also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident," the victim said, according to the police.

An FIR of gang-rape was filed the next day on the woman's complaint.