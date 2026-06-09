Elderly man whose family perished in Delhi blaze dies

His entire family, including his wife, their chartered accountant son Vivek Aggarwal, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, was killed on June 3 in the Hauz Rani fire in Delhi.

IMAGE: Charred remains of the Hotel Flourish Stays following the fire accident that took place on June 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Radheshyam Aggarwal's son Vivek, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, was killed on June 3 in the Hauz Rani fire.

Aggarwal was admitted to the hospital on May 30 and had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues and was on ventilator support.

During that period, his son Vivek Aggarwal had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, located a few minutes away from the hospital.

What happened to this family should not happen to anyone, said a neighbour of 78-year-old Radheshyam Aggarwal, who died on Tuesday fighting a lung ailment at Max Hospital in Delhi.

His entire family, including his wife, their chartered accountant son Vivek Aggarwal, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, was killed on June 3 in the Hauz Rani fire in the national capital.

Upon hearing the news of the septuagenarian's death, his neighbours in Sector 46 in Gurugram were once again plunged into grief and blamed the family's fate for this ordeal.

"Although Vivek's father was seriously ill, we had hoped he would recover and return home, but today he too passed away. God has truly taken away this entire family, which is deeply saddening," a neighbour lamented.

"Mr Agarwal was also very friendly and cheerful. May what happened to this family not happen to anyone," he added.

Son Rented Rooms at the Ill-Fated Hotel to Stay Near Ailing Father

He added that it is not yet confirmed when his body will reach Gurugram for the cremation.

Radheshyam Aggarwal was admitted to the hospital on May 30 and had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues and was on ventilator support.

He passed away around 11.15 am on Tuesday.

During that period, his son Vivek Aggarwal had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, located a few minutes away from the hospital.

His family and a few relatives had come to see him in Delhi.

On the morning of June 3, a fire broke out at the illegal B&B premises in the Hauz Rani area, killing eight family members and relatives, including Radhe Shyam's son Vivek Aggarwal, Vivek's wife Tarjani, Vivek's two daughters Jeevisha and Variya and Radhe Shyam's wife Premlata.

Also among the deceased in the blaze were Vivek's maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, as well as his mother's sister Kamla and her husband, Javri Lal, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.