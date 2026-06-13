Morning Walk Turns Fatal: Elderly Man Shot Dead In Prayagraj

Police in Prayagraj are actively investigating the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old man during his morning walk, with assailants identified through CCTV footage as efforts to apprehend them continue.

Key Points A 70-year-old man was fatally shot during his morning walk in Prayagraj's Colonelganj area.

The victim, Ram Dulare Koiri, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Police have identified the attackers using CCTV footage and are actively pursuing their arrest.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown and will be investigated upon the apprehension of the accused.

A 70-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while he was out on a morning walk in the Colonelganj area here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am at the Lalla Chungi crossing under the Colonelganj police station limits, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Colonelganj) Vimal Kishore Mishra said.

Police Identify Assailants In Morning Walk Murder

The victim, identified as Ram Dulare Koiri, a resident of Shivkuti, was standing at the crossing when the two attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him, the ACP said. Ram Dulare was rushed to the SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Mishra said the police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed near the spot, and the identity of the attackers has been established. Efforts are underway to arrest them, he said. The motive behind the killing would become clear after the accused are arrested and questioned, the ACP added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, police said.