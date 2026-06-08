Amethi Police Probe Murder Of 75-Year-Old Man

Police in Amethi are investigating the shocking murder of 75-year-old Hiralal Dwivedi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants early Monday in Lodiawa village.

Key Points A 75-year-old man, Hiralal Dwivedi, was fatally shot by unknown assailants in Lodiawa village, Amethi.

The incident occurred early Monday near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway as Dwivedi went to relieve himself.

He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead at a community health centre.

Police have launched an investigation, sending the body for post-mortem and forming teams to identify and arrest the culprits, while also probing the motive behind the killing.

A 75-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants here early Monday, police said. The incident took place in Lodiawa village under the Jagdishpur police station area.

Police Investigate Murder Motive

According to police, Hiralal Dwivedi (75) had gone out to relieve himself at dawn when unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on him near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed by family members to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the incident was reported to Dial 112 by the victim's nephew, Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi. Musafirkhana Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem. A forensic team has been called to examine the crime scene and multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants, Singh said, adding that police are investigating the motive behind the killing. "A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family and further legal action will be taken accordingly," he said.