Tragic End Over Rs 20: Man Killed With Cobbler's Tool

A minor dispute over a Rs 20 payment for slipper repairs tragically escalated into a fatal attack in Nagpur, leading to the death of a 76-year-old man and the arrest of the accused.

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Key Points A 76-year-old man, Jaysingh Rajaram Bhaiswar, was killed in Nagpur over a Rs 20 payment dispute.

The incident occurred in Butibori area when the accused, Dilip Pawar (35), refused to pay for slipper repairs.

Pawar allegedly used an iron cobbler's tool to strike Bhaiswar's head during an argument.

Bhaiswar died at AIIMS Nagpur while undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Police have arrested Dilip Pawar and registered a murder case, investigating the tragic incident.

A dispute over paying Rs 20 for repairing slippers turned fatal after a 76-year-old man was attacked with an iron cobbler's tool in Butibori area in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, identified as Dilip Pawar (35), was arrested on the same day, Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaysingh Rajaram Bhaiswar.

According to police, Pawar had gone to a cobbler's shop to get his slippers repaired. After the work was completed, he refused to pay the repair charges.

Bhaiswar, who was at the shop, reportedly asked him to pay Rs 20 as the repair charge.

An argument followed between the two. Pawar allegedly abused Bhaiswar and struck his head with an iron triangular anvil used for cobbling work, police said.

The injured man was rushed to AIIMS Nagpur, where he died while undergoing treatment.

"A dispute over payment escalated into a violent attack. The accused used the iron tool lying at the shop and hit the elderly man on the head. He was arrested soon after the incident," said a police officer.

Butibori Police have registered a murder case and are investigating.