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Land Dispute Suspected In Elderly Man's Murder In Fatehpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 14:56 IST

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Police in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the murder of an elderly man, Nakkilal, whose family alleges the killing is connected to a contentious land dispute, leading to a murder case against six accused.

Key Points

  • An elderly man, Nakkilal, was found murdered in his home in Anandpur village, Fatehpur district.
  • Family members suspect the murder is linked to an ongoing land dispute among relatives.
  • Police found injury marks from sharp and blunt objects on the victim's body.
  • A murder case has been registered against six named accused, and teams are formed for arrests.

An elderly man was allegedly killed while he was sleeping at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, officials said on Thursday.

The victim's family members have alleged that the killing was linked to an ongoing land dispute among relatives pending before a civil court.

 

Police Investigate Murder Amidst Land Dispute

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said police received information that Nakkilal, in his late 60s, was found dead at his residence in Anandpur village around 6.30 am. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon and a blunt object were found on the body, the SP said.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, police registered a case of murder against six named accused and formed teams to arrest them, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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