Property Dispute Leads To Fratricide In Jaipur

A tragic property dispute in Jaipur escalated into murder when a younger brother allegedly killed his 65-year-old elder sibling over ancestral property, leading to police detention and ongoing investigation.

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Key Points A 65-year-old man, Shyam Bagani, was allegedly murdered by his younger brother, Murli Bagani (58), in Jaipur.

The fatal incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over ancestral property, with the younger brother reportedly upset about his share.

The accused attacked his elder sibling with a wooden stick and a knife near a temple.

Murli Bagani had recently returned to Jaipur after business losses in the US, where his family still resides.

Police have detained the younger brother and are currently questioning him regarding the incident.

A 65-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother following a property dispute here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Property Dispute Turns Fatal

The incident took place under the Banipark police station limits.

Banipark Station House Officer Suresh Yadav said the elderly man, Shyam Bagani, had come out of his house to go to a temple when his younger brother Murli Bagani (58) allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick and later stabbed him with a knife.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the brothers had been involved in a dispute over ancestral property. The younger brother was allegedly upset over not being given a share in the property, the SHO said.

Yadav said the accused had earlier been running a grocery business in the US. He returned to Jaipur a few months ago after suffering losses in the business. His family continues to live in the US.

Police have detained the accused and are questioning him, the SHO added.