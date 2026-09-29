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Property Dispute Leads To Fratricide In Jaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 15:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic property dispute in Jaipur escalated into murder when a younger brother allegedly killed his 65-year-old elder sibling over ancestral property, leading to police detention and ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 65-year-old man, Shyam Bagani, was allegedly murdered by his younger brother, Murli Bagani (58), in Jaipur.
  • The fatal incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over ancestral property, with the younger brother reportedly upset about his share.
  • The accused attacked his elder sibling with a wooden stick and a knife near a temple.
  • Murli Bagani had recently returned to Jaipur after business losses in the US, where his family still resides.
  • Police have detained the younger brother and are currently questioning him regarding the incident.

A 65-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother following a property dispute here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Property Dispute Turns Fatal

The incident took place under the Banipark police station limits.

 

Banipark Station House Officer Suresh Yadav said the elderly man, Shyam Bagani, had come out of his house to go to a temple when his younger brother Murli Bagani (58) allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick and later stabbed him with a knife.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the brothers had been involved in a dispute over ancestral property. The younger brother was allegedly upset over not being given a share in the property, the SHO said.

Yadav said the accused had earlier been running a grocery business in the US. He returned to Jaipur a few months ago after suffering losses in the business. His family continues to live in the US.

Police have detained the accused and are questioning him, the SHO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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jaipur crimeproperty dispute murderfratricide indiaancestral property conflictbanipark police

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