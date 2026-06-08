Land Dispute Suspected In Kannauj Elderly Man's Murder

Police in Kannauj are investigating the brutal hacking death of a 75-year-old man, Shri Krishna Batham, with his own son, Ashok, suspected of the murder stemming from a contentious land dispute.

Key Points A 75-year-old man, Shri Krishna Batham, was found hacked to death outside his home in Devpur village, Kannauj.

The victim's son, Ashok, is the primary suspect, following a complaint lodged by the grandson, Rajneesh.

Preliminary investigations suggest a land dispute over four bighas of agricultural land as the motive for the murder.

Ashok had a history of quarrelling with his father and was reportedly intoxicated before the incident.

Police have registered an FIR and formed teams to apprehend the absconding accused.

An 75-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon while sleeping outside his house in a village in Kannauj, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Devpur village under the Sakrawa police station area, where Shri Krishna Batham was sleeping on a cot outside his residence on Sunday night, they said.

Investigation Into Family Dispute Murder

According to police, the victim's grandson, Rajneesh, found his blood-soaked body on Monday morning and alerted family members and villagers, who informed the police. A police team, along with a field unit and dog squad, visited the spot and collected evidence.

Circle Officer Suresh Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's son, Ashok, had allegedly quarrelled with his father on Sunday evening while under the influence of alcohol. Ashok was sent away after villagers intervened.

Rajneesh lodged a complaint alleging that Ashok killed his father during the night using a sharp-edged weapon, police said. Ashok had been living separately from his father and frequently quarrelled with him. A dispute over four bighas of agricultural land is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is absconding. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.