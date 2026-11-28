An elderly man in Kendrapara consumed poison inside a police station on Saturday, alleging police harassment and inaction on his complaint against his son and daughter-in-law, sparking an investigation into the distressing incident.

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Key Points A 68-year-old man consumed poison inside Kendrapara Sadar Police Station on Saturday.

He accused police personnel of harassment and failing to act on his complaint against his son and daughter-in-law.

The man had lodged an FIR last month alleging harassment, financial neglect, and physical threats from his son and daughter-in-law.

He was rushed to hospital, and his condition deteriorated, leading to a transfer to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have seized a suicide note and are investigating the incident.

A 68-year-old man drank poison inside Kendrapara Sadar Police Station on Saturday, accusing personnel of harassing him and failing to act on his complaint against his son and daughter-in-law.

Allegations Of Harassment And Inaction

Shiva Prasad Pradhan of Baipur village had lodged an FIR last month accusing his son, Paramananda, and daughter-in-law, Sasmita, of subjecting him and his wife to harassment, financial neglect and physical threats for the past three years, a police officer said.

The elderly couple has been living away from their son, and his wife, Saraswati, is battling blood cancer.

According to the elderly man's son-in-law, Bhajamohan Pradhan, Shiva Prasad was allegedly abused by police personnel when he visited the precint on Saturday to pursue the complaint.

Deeply distressed over the alleged harassment and police "inaction", he consumed poison on the station premises, Bhajamohan alleged.

Kendrapara Sadar police station Inspector-In-Charge Padmalaya Pradhan said an inquiry into the family dispute was underway and police had visited the man's house a few days ago.

He suddenly consumed poison at the police station and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have seized a suicide note and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.