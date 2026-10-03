Elderly man dies of heart attack at anti-CEC rally in Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded at Mumbai's Shivaji Park as a 75-year-old man succumbed to a heart attack during a Cockroach Janta Party protest against alleged electoral roll irregularities.

IMAGE: Protesters stage a protest under the leadership of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 75-year-old man, Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, died of a heart attack during a protest in Mumbai.

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Shivaji Park.

CJP was protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Pillai experienced severe chest pain at the protest site and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

Thousands attended the CJP protest despite the lack of police permission and sunny conditions.

A 75-year-old man died of a heart attack amid the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday seeking the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a police official said.

Tragic Incident At Mumbai Protest

The Shivaji Park police station official identified the deceased as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County (B Wing) in neighbouring Thane.

"Pillai reached Shivaji Park around 4:30 pm for a protest organized by CJP. At 5 pm, he complained of severe chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by friends and police personnel present at the protest site," the official said.

Doctors said Pillai succumbed during treatment.

The protest by CJP, which began around 4 pm under very sunny conditions, was well-attended with thousands thronging the vicinity of the iconic ground despite lack of police permission.